COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach high of 793 as Oklahoma reports 1,472 new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,472 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Friday.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,174, and a record 793 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections. The death toll in the state rose to 1,154.

Since March, 105,308 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County reported 214 new cases Friday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 184.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 20,102 (+214)

Deaths: 183 (1)

Seven-day rolling average: 184 (-17)

State of Oklahoma