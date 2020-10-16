 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach high of 793 as Oklahoma reports 1,472 new cases
breaking

COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach high of 793 as Oklahoma reports 1,472 new cases

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,472 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Friday.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,174, and a record 793 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections. The death toll in the state rose to 1,154.

Since March, 105,308 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County reported 214 new cases Friday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 184.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 20,102 (+214)

Deaths: 183 (1)

Seven-day rolling average: 184 (-17)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 105,308 (+1,472)

Deaths: 1,154 (+11)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,174 (-7)

Active cases: 14,339 (+426)

Hospitalizations: 796(+12)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,988,893

Deaths: 217,904

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 39,032,342

Deaths: 1,099,950

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News