COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new high as Oklahoma sees 1,364 new cases, 11 more deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,018 cases, and officials now report 699 people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide, the highest count since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,066, with 93,364 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County reported 233 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 139, and two of Tuesday's reported deaths were in Tulsa County, a man and woman in the 50-64 age group.

Creek County and McIntosh County both reported deaths of patients 65 or older; Beckham, Cleveland, Kay, LeFlore and McCurtain counties also reported deaths. None of Tuesday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 18,182 (+233)

Deaths: 171 (+2)