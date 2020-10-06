 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new high as Oklahoma sees 1,364 new cases, 11 more deaths
breaking

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new high as Oklahoma sees 1,364 new cases, 11 more deaths

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Still in top 5: Oklahoma's new weekly cases, positivity rate double national average

Tulsa Health Department publishes its first COVID-19 hazard map; 12 ZIP codes at high risk

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,018 cases, and officials now report 699 people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide, the highest count since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,066, with 93,364 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County reported 233 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 139, and two of Tuesday's reported deaths were in Tulsa County, a man and woman in the 50-64 age group.

Creek County and McIntosh County both reported deaths of patients 65 or older; Beckham, Cleveland, Kay, LeFlore and McCurtain counties also reported deaths. None of Tuesday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 18,182 (+233)

Deaths: 171 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 139 (+4)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 93,346 (+1,364)

Deaths: 1,066 (+11)

Active cases: 13,061 (+289)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,018 (+48)

Hospitalizations: 699 (+120)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,464,372

Deaths: 210,313

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 35,559,026

Deaths: 1,045,390

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash
State and Regional News

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash

  • Updated

A passenger of the other truck involved, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News