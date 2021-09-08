COVID-19: Holiday's impact on reporting means 'holding our breath' for impact of school, football season

As of Wednesday, 27,332 documented COVID-19 cases were active in Oklahoma. The state is fourth in the nation for a death rate more than double the U.S. average, tied for fifth in new cases over the past week, fifth for its rate of confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions and sixth for its test positivity.

The number of COVID deaths in Oklahoma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, has reached 9,370.

The state also records its own death total, which lags behind that of the NCHS. Seven-day averages of both figures have been steadily rising for two months. On July 14, Oklahoma averaged about two or three deaths a week, according to state and CDC data, respectively. On Wednesday, those figures had climbed to about 24 or 29 deaths a week.

Among those hospitalized in Wednesday’s report, 386 are Tulsa County residents, with 114 of them in ICUs.

The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases decreased slightly from last week's total to 2,532, with 17,727 new cases of COVID confirmed across the state.

Tulsa County’s seven-day average of daily new cases also dipped last week to 407 with 2,849 new infections reported.