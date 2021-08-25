COVID-19: High hospitalization rate puts Oklahoma fourth in the U.S.

Oklahoma continues to lead the nation in several COVID-19 severity indicator categories, federal data released Monday shows.
The state remained in the federal government’s red ranking, which indicates the worst severity, in at least three categories over the previous seven days: test positivity, documented cases per capita and virus hospitalizations per capita.
Oklahoma had the highest test positivity rate in the nation at 23.1%, according to the latest data available. It also is fourth in the U.S. with 21.9 confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds and is ranked 13th for new cases per capita, with about 397 cases per 100,000 residents.
In a recent three-day average, 1,578 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, with 419 of them in intensive care, according to state Health Department data. Sixty-six of those hospitalized are children — a figure that has been steadily increasing since the state began releasing the data in July.
Tulsa County hospitalizations decreased for at least the third day in a row, according to state data. Monday, the region's recent three-day average reached a new high of 504, and Tuesday, ICU bed numbers reached a high of 154.
Wednesday, Tulsa County hospitals housed 488 COVID-19 patients with 149 in ICU beds.
As of Wednesday, 20,191 documented cases were active in Oklahoma, with 5,446 vaccine-breakthrough infections, up from 4,394 a week earlier. About 1,900 of those originated since Aug. 1.
A total of 349 vaccinated people have been hospitalized with breakthrough infections, and 53 have died since tracking began, according to the state’s most recent epidemiology report.
Virus sequencing data indicate that the delta variant now accounts for 83.9% of cases in Oklahoma, up from 78.8% in the previous week.
Variants of concern in Oklahoma include lambda, with 37 related COVID infections reported Wednesday, up from 34 the previous week. Any variants pose a threat to vaccine efficacy, though CDC does not consider lambda as dangerous as delta. The state has reported 22 total cases of the gamma variant, a mutation that potentially is even more transmissible and resistant to current vaccines. Less than 1% of specimens examined have been that mutation.
The state ranks ninth for COVID-19 deaths per capita, which is in the federal government's "light red" severity category. About 2.5 deaths were recorded per 100,000 residents last week.
The state has reported 534,922 cumulative documented cases since the pandemic began. Deaths in the state, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, have surpassed 9,000.
The state also records its own death total, which lags behind that of CDC NCHS. Seven-day averages of both figures have been steadily rising for the past seven weeks. On July 14, Oklahoma averaged about two or three deaths a week, according to state and CDC data, respectively. Wednesday, those figures had climbed to about 18 or 19 a week.
Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,700 active documented cases of COVID-19. Wednesday, there were more than 20,000.
The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 2,271 last week, with 15,899 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s only 428 more cases than the week before, a marked drop from recent week-over-week increases.
Tulsa County’s seven-day average of new daily cases decreased for the first time in 11 weeks to 393, with 2,412 new cases recorded last week. Nearly 4,000 cases are active in the region.
More than 1.68 million Oklahomans out of approximately 4 million are fully vaccinated. White House data indicate that nearly 52% of Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with more than 42% fully vaccinated.
About 37% of Oklahoma’s 12-17 population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, as well as more than 64% of those over 18 and nearly 88% of those over 65.
All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Oklahoma doctors have urged residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to prioritize talking with their primary care physicians about the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and become infected most often have less severe illness.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 90,347
Deaths: 1,228
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 534,922
Deaths (CDC): 9,030
Vaccine doses administered: 3,717,622
United States
Cases: 38,088,128
Deaths: 630,928
Vaccine doses administered: 362,783,308
World
Cases: 213,461,327
Deaths: 4,457,027
Vaccine doses administered: 5,027,212,177
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University