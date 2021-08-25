COVID-19: High hospitalization rate puts Oklahoma fourth in the U.S.

The state also records its own death total, which lags behind that of CDC NCHS. Seven-day averages of both figures have been steadily rising for the past seven weeks. On July 14, Oklahoma averaged about two or three deaths a week, according to state and CDC data, respectively. Wednesday, those figures had climbed to about 18 or 19 a week.

Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,700 active documented cases of COVID-19. Wednesday, there were more than 20,000.

The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 2,271 last week, with 15,899 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s only 428 more cases than the week before, a marked drop from recent week-over-week increases.

Tulsa County’s seven-day average of new daily cases decreased for the first time in 11 weeks to 393, with 2,412 new cases recorded last week. Nearly 4,000 cases are active in the region.

More than 1.68 million Oklahomans out of approximately 4 million are fully vaccinated. White House data indicate that nearly 52% of Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with more than 42% fully vaccinated.