COVID-19 forecast for January: 'Doubling of most of our numbers,' says Project ECHO leader

Hospitals are crunched. Medical care is suffering. COVID-19's rate of infection is rising.
And January in Oklahoma is shaping up to continue worsening.
Dr. Jennifer Clark's weekly COVID-19 session for Project ECHO on Wednesday laid out what projects to be a difficult and deadly month as limited batches of vaccination make it out each week from the federal government.
Monthly statewide records were shattered in December for new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
"January is already stacking up to be a pretty significant month," Clark said. "My guess is we’ll probably see doubling of most of our numbers."
There were 746 deaths reported in December, up 84% from 406 in November and up 144% from 306 in October. There were 4,801 hospitalizations, up 43% from 3,369 in November and up 97% from 2,440 in October.
The state reported Wednesday a single-day record 68 people who died from COVID, only a day after a record 1,994 confirmed positive people were in Oklahoma hospitals.
There were back-to-back days of 300-plus COVID-19 admissions this week, totaling 639 — the highest two-day total since 633 to end December.
On average, 26 Oklahomans are being reported dead each day of COVID. In Tulsa County, the average is five deaths per day.
Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, former state epidemiologist, on Tuesday highlighted that COVID-19 has become the third leading cause of death in Oklahoma, behind only heart disease and cancer.
Wendelboe spoke during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly virtual news conference. He cautioned that the full effects of the holiday season aren't known yet, especially with new case averages artificially depressed because of testing lulls and reporting lags.
"Fortunately our influenza season continues to be light; we have not had any influenza related deaths yet this season," Wendelboe said. "COVID, in just an average (flu) season, kills 10 times as many people as the flu. For this season, COVID has killed 1,500 times as many people as the flu.
"We recognize the flu season isn't over yet, but it just really puts things into perspective that these mitigation efforts help prevent influenza, they help prevent COVID. COVID would be a lot worse if we didn't do them."
Clark, an expert on health care delivery sciences and former hospital administrator, said that the average percentage of patients with COVID in hospitals has doubled since November to 30% from 15%.
"Again, a trend that's not sustainable," she said.
Clark pointed to 6,329 patients overall hospitalized Tuesday, which was 656 more than the statewide capacity. She emphasized that 1,994 of them were infected with COVID — another record.
“So you can see that our hospitals are not only full based on regular hospital folks who get sick in the winter time, but now we have COVID on top of it," Clark said. "It’s almost overtaking our ability to take care of folks.”
Clark said trends indicate the eastern half of the state is beginning to bear a greater burden of the disease after having a lesser load the prior two months.
She said the country's R-naught — the average number of people infected by one infectious person — is between 0.9 and 1.5. In Oklahoma, that figure is between 2.0 and 3.0.
"Now is that because we have more cases? Likely," Clark said. "Is it because we may have this new variant? Possibly.”
She noted the United Kingdom mutation of the virus that has been identified in Colorado, California, New York and Florida likely already is in Oklahoma.
The variant is up to 70% more transmissible, she said, and appears to infect more people younger than 20 years old than the original virus.
Clark originally projected more than 10,000 Oklahomans ages 65 and above would be infected in December.
The final number now: 15,630.
“Big number; that’s not likely to change," Clark said. "It’s only going to get worse in January.
"The reason why that group is important is because they represent the large majority of our hospitalizations."