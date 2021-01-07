COVID-19 forecast for January: 'Doubling of most of our numbers,' says Project ECHO leader

“So you can see that our hospitals are not only full based on regular hospital folks who get sick in the winter time, but now we have COVID on top of it," Clark said. "It’s almost overtaking our ability to take care of folks.”

Clark said trends indicate the eastern half of the state is beginning to bear a greater burden of the disease after having a lesser load the prior two months.

She said the country's R-naught — the average number of people infected by one infectious person — is between 0.9 and 1.5. In Oklahoma, that figure is between 2.0 and 3.0.

"Now is that because we have more cases? Likely," Clark said. "Is it because we may have this new variant? Possibly.”

She noted the United Kingdom mutation of the virus that has been identified in Colorado, California, New York and Florida likely already is in Oklahoma.

The variant is up to 70% more transmissible, she said, and appears to infect more people younger than 20 years old than the original virus.

Clark originally projected more than 10,000 Oklahomans ages 65 and above would be infected in December.

The final number now: 15,630.