COVID-19 forces Ascension St. John Medical Center to delay some nonemergency surgeries because of 'severe hospital overcrowding'

The Ascension St. John letter to medical staff is from John Forrest, regional chief medical officer, and Don Maciver, medical director of surgical anesthesia services.

They wrote that a strategy has to be implemented to increase bed capacity and that they are hopeful that the situation will be short-lived.

Nonelective procedures that can continue include surgery for malignancy, severe inflammatory disease or a debilitating condition from an underlying pathologic process, according to the email.

"I sincerely regret this action but the course of the pandemic dictates this response," the email states.

Candice Evans, marketing and communications director, wrote in a statement that the surge is a "public health crisis" that has placed great pressure on hospitals and healthcare professionals, who need the community's support.

The best tools are wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated, Evans said.