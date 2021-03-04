 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Fewer than 1,000 new infections reported daily for past 7 days in Oklahoma
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Fewer than 1,000 new infections reported daily for past 7 days in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

CDC counts 2,492 more COVID deaths than Oklahoma health officials. Here's why.

Oklahoma health officials caution against vaccine shopping in wake of J&J approval

For the seventh day in a row, fewer than 1,000 new infections were included in Oklahoma’s daily COVID-19 reporting, according to State Department of Health data.

Across the state, 896  new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the rolling average of daily reported cases to 641, the lowest it has been since mid-July.

A total of 7,122 deaths involving COVID-19 had been recorded in the state as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state will continue to keep totals of its investigated deaths, but it will report them weekly rather than daily, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reports 426,641 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 409,728 considered recovered. A total of 12,379 cases remained active Wednesday, marking the first recorded increase in active cases since early February. 

A total of 436 patients were hospitalized across the state Wednesday, the most recent data available, with 121 in ICU beds. About 90 of those patients were hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 30 in area hospital ICU beds.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,227 (+122)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 426,641 (+896)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,763,373

Deaths: 518,482

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 115,311,727

Deaths: 2,562,739

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

COVID-19 testing remains important as Oklahoma begins genomic sequencing of virus

Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as rollout expands to teachers, those with comorbidities

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Myanmar continue after dozens killed

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News