COVID-19: Fewer than 1,000 new infections reported daily for past 7 days in Oklahoma

For the seventh day in a row, fewer than 1,000 new infections were included in Oklahoma’s daily COVID-19 reporting, according to State Department of Health data.

Across the state, 896 new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the rolling average of daily reported cases to 641, the lowest it has been since mid-July.

A total of 7,122 deaths involving COVID-19 had been recorded in the state as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state will continue to keep totals of its investigated deaths, but it will report them weekly rather than daily, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reports 426,641 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 409,728 considered recovered. A total of 12,379 cases remained active Wednesday, marking the first recorded increase in active cases since early February.

A total of 436 patients were hospitalized across the state Wednesday, the most recent data available, with 121 in ICU beds. About 90 of those patients were hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 30 in area hospital ICU beds.

COVID-19 by the numbers