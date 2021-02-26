 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Eighteen more deaths reported with 867 new cases in Oklahoma
COVID-19: Eighteen more deaths reported with 867 new cases in Oklahoma

  • Updated
Eighteen more Oklahomans’ deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and 867 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

A total of 13,336 cases remain active in the state out of the 423,023 that have been confirmed since March. More than 405,000 patients are considered recovered, and the state's confirmed death toll stands at 4,320.

Oklahoma’s rolling average of daily new cases held steady at 811, as did the rolling average of daily reported deaths at 27.

A total of 571 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Thursday, with 162 in ICU beds, according to OSDH data. The report is the first increase in hospitalization numbers recorded after the metric continued on a largely downward trend two weeks ago. 

Among the recently reported deaths — two of which occurred since Jan. 1, according to OSDH — was an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group. All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Atoka, Beckham, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Kay, Logan, Oklahoma, Seminole and Tulsa counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,719 (+135)

Deaths: 688 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 423,023 (+867)

Deaths: 4,320 (+18)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,422,348

Deaths: 508,359

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 113,161,929

Deaths: 2,510,955

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

