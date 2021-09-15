COVID-19: Dip in case count among good signs for Oklahoma while fatality average jumps 59%

"Both the three-day ... and seven-day rolling average of cases in Oklahoma are now trending downward, which again is exactly what we had hoped for," Bratzler said Wednesday. "Remember that just a little over two weeks ago we hit our peak with the delta surge with about 2,800 new cases per day in Oklahoma. Today we're down right at 2,200."

The peak for hospitalizations during the delta surge was 1,607 less than a month ago, Bratzler noted, and though that's a positive decrease, health care staff are still overloaded. Hospitals are still dealing with full ICUs and patient holds.

"It's going to be awhile before we get past that, even though the case counts now are coming down," he said, noting rankings of 17th and 21st in the U.S., based on different reports, for new case counts in Oklahoma. "So both of those numbers are much better; we've fallen out of the top 10."

About 55% of Oklahomans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 45.6% fully vaccinated, according to the state’s latest epidemiology report.

Oklahoma’s weekly epidemiology report for Sept. 5-11 shows 515 more vaccinated people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma with breakthrough infections. About 4,000 breakthrough cases were reported in August alone, according to updated data.