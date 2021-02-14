COVID-19: Deaths in state surpass 4,000; 30 additional deaths reported Sunday

More than 4,000 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 as an additional 30 deaths were reported Sunday by the state health department.
Since March, 4,024 Oklahomans have died from the virus.
An additional 1,266 cases were reported Sunday. The state’s cumulative case total now is 413,542, with 387,837 considered recovered.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 21,681 state residents still have active infections.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 78,840 and 68,655, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 74,450 and 64,660.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:
18-35, 31.33%
36-49, 21.62%
50-64, 19.48%
65+, 14.41%
5-17, 11.27%
0-4, 1.89%
Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 68,655 (+238)
Deaths: 650 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 413,542 (+1,266)
Deaths: 4,024 (+30)
United States
Confirmed cases: 27,585,241
Deaths: 484,409
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 108,655,646
Deaths: 2,396,337
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
