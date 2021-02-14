 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Deaths in state surpass 4,000; 30 additional deaths reported Sunday
More than 4,000 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19 as an additional 30 deaths were reported Sunday by the state health department.

Since March, 4,024 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

An additional 1,266 cases were reported Sunday. The state’s cumulative case total now is 413,542, with 387,837 considered recovered.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 21,681 state residents still have active infections.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 78,840 and 68,655, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 74,450 and 64,660.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.48%

65+, 14.41%

5-17, 11.27%

0-4, 1.89%

Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 68,655 (+238)

Deaths: 650 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 413,542 (+1,266)

Deaths: 4,024 (+30)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,585,241

Deaths: 484,409

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 108,655,646

Deaths: 2,396,337

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Breaking News