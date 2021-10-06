COVID-19: Deaths in Oklahoma still near peak as swift delta variant surge eases

About a third of inpatients are in intensive care.

"You can see that we've definitely come down, which is — thank God for that," Dr. Jennifer Clark said Wednesday during her regular COVID presentation for Oklahoma State University's Project ECHO series. "I will reiterate: My colleagues in the hospital are still experiencing significant difficulty because … this data is not reflective of the prolonged length of stay related to younger people being infected.

"There's anecdotal reports of this — more people staying for a longer period of time. This is only reflective of those people that are in that 14-day infectious window. We're missing a whole host of people that are hospitalized due to COVID but that are no longer infectious."

While new cases have trended downward for about a month, relatively speaking they remain quite elevated.

All but two counties in Oklahoma remain in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's red zone for high levels of viral transmission.

"We're still high, high, high," Clark said.

The state ranks 25th for new cases per capita the past seven days.