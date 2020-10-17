COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths on Saturday.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped slightly to 1,126, and a record 793 people remain hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 301 patients in the ICU.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,168.

Since March, 106,503 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County reported 149 new cases Saturday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 169.5. Tulsa County also reported two new deaths to bring its total since the pandemic began to 185 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

The OSHD weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%.

COVID-19 by the numbers