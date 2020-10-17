 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
top story
COVID-19

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths on Saturday.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped slightly to 1,126, and a record 793 people remain hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 301 patients in the ICU. 

The death toll in the state rose to 1,168.

Since March, 106,503 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County reported 149 new cases Saturday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 169.5. Tulsa County also reported two new deaths to bring its total since the pandemic began to 185 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

The OSHD weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 20,251 (+149)

Deaths: 185 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 169.5 

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 105,308 (+1,195)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deaths: 1,168 (+14)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,126 

Active cases: 14,490 (+151)

Hospitalizations: 796 (+12)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,309,257

Deaths: 223,927

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 39,788,341

Deaths: 1,111,942

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News