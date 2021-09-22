COVID-19: Death rate still a concern as case counts dip; nearly 1 in 400 Oklahomans have died due to virus

As case counts are slowly showing positive declines in Oklahoma and across the nation, COVID-19 fatalities are still rising, with the state on the edge of a grisly statistic: 1 in 400 dead due to the virus.

The high death rate ranks Oklahoma No. 7 in the U.S., and Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health said Wednesday the number of ICU patients currently hospitalized means fatalities are going to keep rising.

"When you're at 10,000 deaths in Oklahoma, that means that 1 in every 400 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19," he said, higher than the national average of 1 in 500. "So it's fairly profound to think about. ...

"It's a substantial death toll that I don't think any of us ever expected we would see."

COVID-19 had killed 9,983 Oklahomans as of data reported by the federal government on Wednesday. The seven-day average for new deaths in the state, 341 fatalities, is up 25% since last week.

Although case counts have started to fall, Bratzler pointed out the death toll from COVID-19 is back to what it was in spring before vaccines were widely distributed.

"And we're going to see continued death rates that are high for some time to come," he said.