COVID-19 compounds backups on mental health therapy wait lists around Tulsa

Oklahoma’s weekly death rate is 6.0 per 100,000 individuals, which is 160% more than the national rate of 2.3. Its weekly COVID hospitalizations per 100 inpatient beds is 19.6, which is 69% higher than the U.S. rate of 11.6.

The state ranks No. 12 and No. 7 in new cases and test positivity, respectively.

Its weekly case rate was 416 per 100,000, which is 44% above the country’s rate of 288. The percentage of tests that were positive is 16.3%, 79% higher than the U.S. rate of 9.1%.

With specific regard to recovery from the disease, Gleason noted that OU-Tulsa most commonly sees individuals with anxiety, delirium or depression.

“Air hunger,” or COVID pneumonia, is one of the most difficult situations to observe in a person with anxiety, she said. They aren’t able to take deep breaths to lower their heart rate and blood pressure.

“These patients suffer kind of from almost a nonstop feeling of suffocation as their lungs are filled and the body’s trying to recover and medications are trying to take effect,” Gleason said. “They’re unable to take a deep breath like we all do periodically throughout the day.”

Delirium is a sudden change in attention or cognition, including disorientation or confusion, she said.