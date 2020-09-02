 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases at OSU nearly double in second week of classes

COVID-19 cases at OSU nearly double in second week of classes

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

STILLWATER — Positive COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at Oklahoma State University over the past week.

OSU’s Stillwater campus recorded 279 active cases from the second week of classes, Aug. 24-30, according to updated testing data released Tuesday. OSU reported 157 cases on campus the first week of the semester, a 44% increase.

The University of Oklahoma, which started classes a week later than OSU, reported 105 people from its Norman campus are in quarantine after a positive test, and 128 others are isolated because of exposure, according to OU’s COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Monday. Of 303 people in isolation, 279 are OU students and 24 are employees.

The vast majority of positive tests at OSU have come from students. From the second week of classes alone, 117 OSU students and four university employees tested positive. Additionally, 93 students and one employee self-reported a positive case from off-campus testing.

Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+7
Virus spike that closed Stillwater schools prompts state push for precautions, but no mandates
Local News

Virus spike that closed Stillwater schools prompts state push for precautions, but no mandates

  • Updated

The district had in-person instruction for two days before having to close because of a COVID-19 surge. Stitt said officials are planning for updates from any counties that move from yellow to orange on Oklahoma's COVID-19 alert map.

More schools announce closures as COVID-19 cases tick upward among students, employees

More from Gov. Stitt on asking – not telling – Oklahomans to wear a mask

'Repeatedly recommended': Panel of lawmakers note Gov. Stitt's refusal to mandate masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News