COVID-19 cases at OSU nearly double in second week of classes

STILLWATER — Positive COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at Oklahoma State University over the past week.
OSU’s Stillwater campus recorded 279 active cases from the second week of classes, Aug. 24-30, according to updated testing data released Tuesday. OSU reported 157 cases on campus the first week of the semester, a 44% increase.
The University of Oklahoma, which started classes a week later than OSU, reported 105 people from its Norman campus are in quarantine after a positive test, and 128 others are isolated because of exposure, according to OU’s COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Monday. Of 303 people in isolation, 279 are OU students and 24 are employees.
The vast majority of positive tests at OSU have come from students. From the second week of classes alone, 117 OSU students and four university employees tested positive. Additionally, 93 students and one employee self-reported a positive case from off-campus testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.