COVID-19: Booster shots should be embraced as likely new normal, THD director says

Many Oklahomans have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past year, and the Tulsa Health Department's executive director, Bruce Dart, says the practice of getting repeated shots should be warmly embraced because he expects boosters to become a routine part of life.
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first person in Tulsa County to receive the COVID vaccine, a day after the first dose was given in Oklahoma. Since then, more than 5 million COVID-19 shots have been administered in the state, with in excess of 2 million Oklahomans completing their initial vaccine series.
Dart said 74.8% of Tulsa County residents ages 5 and older have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine and that of that group, 61.5% have received at least two doses.
He said he isn't sure when COVID-19 will move to endemic status like the flu, but he is confident that the virus is here to stay — and with it likely the need for recurring boosters.
"I don't know what the schedule might be, but I fully expect us to have some type of — at a minimum — annual COVID shots just like we do for flu," Dart said. "We've been giving annual flu shots forever. It's a part of people's lives. They're used to it, and it's no big deal.
"I fully expect COVID to eventually become something like that. It's something that people expect; it's normal; and whatever the recommendation may be people will embrace that recommendation and do what it takes to stay safe."
Dart said the Tulsa Health Department has fielded many questions about what now constitutes full vaccination status after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster doses for everyone age 18 and older.
"Now fully vaccinated means getting your booster at the appropriate time," Dart said.
To be clear, the CDC hasn't officially changed the definition of fully vaccinated. The definition remains two shots of the messenger RNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Boosters are recommended after six months for the mRNA vaccines and after two months for the J&J one.
However, Dart said data and research demonstrate that booster shots provide powerful protection against COVID and its variants because antibodies wane with time. As such, he believes no one should be surprised that COVID boosters are in our future.
Booster doses in Oklahoma so far lag the country — the state is tied for 36th — with 23.9% of the state receiving the extra shots compared to 25.7% nationally.
While Tulsa outperforms the state at 81.2% of residents ages 12 and older vaccinated at least once, compared to 74.7% in Oklahoma, the state also lags behind the national average in residents per capita who are fully vaccinated — ranked No. 39 — at 52.4% of its population fully vaccinated compared to 60.6% in the U.S.
Helping fuel that discrepancy are concerns that the two mRNA vaccines were developed too rapidly, which Dr. Dale Bratzler said are "far from the truth."
Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said the concept dates back to before 1990, so the mRNA vaccine technology had been studied for many years before the novel coronavirus emerged in December 2019.
The virus' genetic code was published the next month, and companies set about developing a vaccine. Bratzler said Pfizer and Moderna each were able to test their respective mRNA vaccines in about 40,000 people within nine months to demonstrate two highly effective and safe vaccines that prevented symptomatic infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
"That was truly a — call it a miracle if you want — but I think it brought out the best in our research community and the medical community to develop a vaccine that's highly effective and remains incredibly safe," Bratzler said. "There's all sorts of conspiracies and falsehoods that are spread about vaccine safety out there, and simply they haven't held true.
"The best really, really large studies are showing that the side effects that happened to people after these vaccines happened no more commonly than they did in the general population that hasn't been vaccinated."
Bratzler credited the state for rolling out the vaccine through its tiered eligibility system "fairly quickly," which blunted the crisis confronting Oklahoma a year ago, when COVID hospitalizations soared to nearly 2,000 inpatients and confirmed new cases were above 4,000 per day.
In hindsight, Bratzler noted that the medical community probably could have done a better job of emphasizing that boosters likely would be needed at some point after the initial shots.
But no one knew for certain, he said. The delta variant made that clear, surging throughout Oklahoma and the U.S. and overwhelming hospitals after a period of relative calm.
"Your mom never told you that you would never need another tetanus shot in your adult life," Bratzler said. "We give kids five before the age of 18 — we give them five tetanus shots.
"And then we recommend a booster every 10 years. That's the way vaccines work. Many of them require boosters."
During the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly briefing with reporters Tuesday, Dr. Stan Schwartz said there are two ways to determine when a vaccine becomes ineffective.
Schwartz, CEO of WellOK, the Northeastern Oklahoma Business Coalition on Health, said one way is to study the population and identify when people begin to get sick again.
The other is to measure antibodies in a lab — research that hasn't developed yet enough with COVID-19 to draw definitive conclusions, he said.
"I think at some point we will have better information about how well antibody levels actually predict when your immunity is good and when it's bad," Schwartz said. "I think when that science is more mainstream we'll actually be able to determine a point in time when, yes, it is time to get a booster."
Importance of boosters
Interim State Health Commissioner Keith Reed last week shared state data on vaccine breakthrough infections that demonstrate how important COVID-19 boosters are to bolster waning immunity.
In the past month, Reed said, 20% of all reported COVID cases were vaccine breakthrough cases. He said fewer than 1% of the breakthrough infections resulted in hospitalization — demonstrating how effective the vaccine without boosters remains against the delta variant to prevent serious disease or death.
Nonetheless, he said, the average time between an individual’s last dose of the primary series and a positive diagnosis was 228 days, which indicates that most of them would have been eligible for a booster dose at the time of their infections to help fend off illness.
By the numbers
Fully vaccinated (as of Dec. 7)
Ages 5-plus
Oklahoma: 55.7%
U.S.: 63.9%
Ages 12-plus
Oklahoma: 61.7%
U.S.: 69.8%
Ages 18-plus
Oklahoma: 77.6%
U.S.: 83.5%
Ages 65-plus
Oklahoma: 83.8%
U.S.: 86.6%
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly epidemiology report