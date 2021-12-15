COVID-19: Booster shots should be embraced as likely new normal, THD director says

Many Oklahomans have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past year, and the Tulsa Health Department's executive director, Bruce Dart, says the practice of getting repeated shots should be warmly embraced because he expects boosters to become a routine part of life.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first person in Tulsa County to receive the COVID vaccine, a day after the first dose was given in Oklahoma. Since then, more than 5 million COVID-19 shots have been administered in the state, with in excess of 2 million Oklahomans completing their initial vaccine series.

Dart said 74.8% of Tulsa County residents ages 5 and older have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine and that of that group, 61.5% have received at least two doses.

He said he isn't sure when COVID-19 will move to endemic status like the flu, but he is confident that the virus is here to stay — and with it likely the need for recurring boosters.

"I don't know what the schedule might be, but I fully expect us to have some type of — at a minimum — annual COVID shots just like we do for flu," Dart said. "We've been giving annual flu shots forever. It's a part of people's lives. They're used to it, and it's no big deal.