COVID-19 becomes Tulsa County's fourth-leading cause of death as public health officials urge safe holiday gatherings

“Upcoming holiday celebrations will need to continue to be different this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dart said. “Avoid activities that are higher risk for spread. Consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19. We know it’s important to continue with traditions. If you can, modify those to keep everyone in your family as safe as possible.”

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on Tuesday hosted a virtual news conference, offering the latest guidance on various COVID-19 topics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said hospitals here have been able to expand capacity "just enough" so that they aren't overwhelmed.

"We have 34 Oklahoma towns and cities now that have some sort of a mask regulation," Monks said. "I want to thank those mayors, city councilors and the tribal leadership — they're really leading us through this crisis, and I appreciate those measures."

The CDC recommends postponing holiday travel and staying at home as the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

Monks said anyone who still intends to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before leaving, as well as another test three to five days after returning home.