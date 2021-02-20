COVID-19: Average new virus cases continue to decline in Oklahoma as state reports 23 more deaths

Twenty three more Oklahomans died due to COVID-19 despite the state’s rolling average of new daily confirmed cases of the virus continuing to decline.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 973 new cases on Saturday, the fifth day this week the state recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases confirmed daily.
The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases now stands at 863, the lowest the metric has been since mid-September. The health department's weekly epidemology report indicates that cases have fallen by 42% and deaths by 38% since Feb. 12.
Oklahoma dropped from its top spot in the nation for test positivity on Thursday. The state now claims third place, which is the lowest rank it has seen since mid-December.
A total of 418,318 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,155 recorded deaths due to the virus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The 7-day rolling average of coronavirus-related deaths is currently 23.
A total of 1,123 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Friday, with 320 patients in ICU beds. More than 15,600 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 69,924 (+324)
Deaths: 671 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 418,318 (+973)
Deaths: 4,155 (+23)
United States
Confirmed cases: 28,069,842
Deaths: 497,374
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 111,018,903
Deaths: 2,459,049
Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals
What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2
Who is eligible currently?
I have comorbidities - what do I need to do?
What determines how many appointments are available?
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Who else is trying to help people book appointments?
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?
I can't get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine