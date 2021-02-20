COVID-19: Average new virus cases continue to decline in Oklahoma as state reports 23 more deaths

Twenty three more Oklahomans died due to COVID-19 despite the state’s rolling average of new daily confirmed cases of the virus continuing to decline.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 973 new cases on Saturday, the fifth day this week the state recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases confirmed daily.

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases now stands at 863, the lowest the metric has been since mid-September. The health department's weekly epidemology report indicates that cases have fallen by 42% and deaths by 38% since Feb. 12.

Oklahoma dropped from its top spot in the nation for test positivity on Thursday. The state now claims third place, which is the lowest rank it has seen since mid-December.

A total of 418,318 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,155 recorded deaths due to the virus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The 7-day rolling average of coronavirus-related deaths is currently 23.

A total of 1,123 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Friday, with 320 patients in ICU beds. More than 15,600 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 by the numbers