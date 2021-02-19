 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Average new cases under 1,000 for Oklahoma, now No. 3 in U.S. for test positivity
Twenty more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Friday as the state's rolling average of new daily confirmed cases of the virus dropped below 1,000 for the first time in five months. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 869 new cases, marking the fourth day this week the state recorded less than 1,000 new cases confirmed daily. A total of 1,078 cases were reported Wednesday.

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 932, representing the first time the metric has dipped below 1,000 since early October.

Oklahoma also dropped from its top spot in the nation for test positivity on Thursday. The state now claims third, which is the lowest rank it has seen since mid-December. 

A total of 417,345 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,132 recorded deaths due to the virus and 396,736 patients considered recovered, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

A total of 728 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Thursday, with 214 patients in ICU beds. More than 16,470 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

The recently reported deaths were among patients 50 or older in Canadian, Carter, Comanche, Creek, Delaware, Harmon, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Seminole, Texas, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 69,600 (+286)

Deaths: 668 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 417,345 (+869)

Deaths: 4,131 (+20)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,901,914

Deaths: 493,501

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 110,476,945

Deaths: 2,445,673

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

