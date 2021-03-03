COVID-19: Average for cases drops to 6-month low; CDC death toll now the reporting norm, Oklahoma officials say

For the sixth day in a row, fewer than 1,000 new infections were included in Oklahoma's daily COVID-19 reporting, according to State Department of Health data.
Across Oklahoma 746 new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the rolling average of daily reported cases to 676, the lowest it has been since late August.
Wednesday marked the first day the Oklahoma State Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 deaths recorded by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics. A growing disparity led to the decision as death investigations on the state side stacked up.
OSDH reported 4,534 total deaths Tuesday. On Wednesday, the CDC reported 7,035 deaths.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said the CDC's count is based purely on death certificates, whereas the state's methodology includes an epidemiological investigation.
Both systems are correct, he said, but the latter has been hindered by incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation.
"We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists," Taylor said in a prepared statement. "However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans."
OSDH reports 425,746 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 408,963 considered recovered; 12,248 cases remained active Wednesday.
A total of 457 patients were hospitalized across the state Tuesday, the most recent data available, with 137 in ICU beds. About 100 of those patients were hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 41 in area hospital ICU beds.
Although the downward trends are encouraging, Oklahoma health experts are urging residents to remain vigilant in the fight against the virus.
Epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe projected Tuesday that if mask ordinances continue as currently enforced for at least the next three months, Oklahoma could avoid more than 46,000 observed cases and 25,000 hospitalizations, and more than 450 deaths.
“I can’t overemphasize that the mitigation strategies that we’re using continue to buy us time to vaccinate Oklahomans and get people to have immunity…vaccination-induced, rather than taking their chances against the virus; taking their chances against having severe infection, hospitalization and even death,” Wendelboe said during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition panel.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 71,105 (+99)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 425,746 (+747)
United States
Confirmed cases: 28,725,592
Deaths: 517,006
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 114,912,129
Deaths: 2,552,687
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
