COVID-19: Average for cases drops to 6-month low; CDC death toll now the reporting norm, Oklahoma officials say

For the sixth day in a row, fewer than 1,000 new infections were included in Oklahoma's daily COVID-19 reporting, according to State Department of Health data.

Across Oklahoma 746 new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the rolling average of daily reported cases to 676, the lowest it has been since late August.

Wednesday marked the first day the Oklahoma State Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 deaths recorded by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics. A growing disparity led to the decision as death investigations on the state side stacked up.

OSDH reported 4,534 total deaths Tuesday. On Wednesday, the CDC reported 7,035 deaths.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said the CDC's count is based purely on death certificates, whereas the state's methodology includes an epidemiological investigation.

Both systems are correct, he said, but the latter has been hindered by incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation.