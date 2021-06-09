 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Average case counts down to early-pandemic levels as 1.35 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccines
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the fourth week in a row.

The total new cases for the one-week period that ended Saturday, 809, brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 116, which is a low not seen since late March 2020. 

Tulsa County reported 160 new cases in the same time frame, dropping the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 23, down from 31 in the week prior.

Nearly 1,200 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 279 active cases in Tulsa County.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 117 virus patients admitted, including 36 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 50 of those patients, with 22 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 2.99 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 1.35 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.66 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH. 

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 75,531

Deaths: 1,113

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 454,094

Deaths (CDC): 8,502

United States

Cases: 33,397,397

Deaths: 598,503

World

Cases: 174,125,069

Deaths: 3,750,197

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

May 2021 video: Oklahoma governor withdraws COVID-19 State of Emergency

Video from Monday, May 3, 2021

