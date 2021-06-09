COVID-19: Average case counts down to early-pandemic levels as 1.35 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccines

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the fourth week in a row.

The total new cases for the one-week period that ended Saturday, 809, brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 116, which is a low not seen since late March 2020.

Tulsa County reported 160 new cases in the same time frame, dropping the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 23, down from 31 in the week prior.

Nearly 1,200 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 279 active cases in Tulsa County.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 117 virus patients admitted, including 36 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 50 of those patients, with 22 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 2.99 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 1.35 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.66 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.