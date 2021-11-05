COVID-19 antiviral pill — while 'very exciting' — won't be a substitute for vaccination

Clarke said the most important aspect of molnupiravir is — while the cost in the U.S. will be pricey at about $700 for a 10-pill treatment regimen — that it costs much less than $2,000 for monoclonal antibodies delivered via IV in health care settings.

She noted the five-day regimen — two pills per day — costs about $17 to produce. Merck and its partner are in talks with developing nations to make the pills available inexpensively in countries without the wealth of the U.S., she said.

"You can say that, 'Well we'll going to be paying for most of it, and there's some financial things that may not be particularly palatable to a lot of people," Clarke said. "But keep in mind if we don't stop the spread and eliminate the risk for COVID in other countries, you continue to produce variants which will continue to recirculate.

"That's really important; so we're all kind of in this boat together."

Clark said the drug overpowers the ability of COVID to replicate, "which is very exciting," and is best used as an early treatment within the first 24 to 48 hours before a "huge amount of viral load has overwhelmed the system."

Merck has been studying the drug for more than a year on COVID, she said, but its origins date back to 2003 as part of influenza research.