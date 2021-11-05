COVID-19 antiviral pill — while 'very exciting' — won't be a substitute for vaccination

The president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association wants to make one thing clear regarding Merck's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 infections: It won't be a replacement for vaccination.
Dr. Mary Clarke, a family medicine specialist from Stillwater, offered a breakdown of the drug — the first oral pill in the world demonstrated to treat COVID — and concerns.
The U.K. last week approved the pill for use in adults with mild to moderate disease and with at least one risk factor for developing severe complications.
The FDA has set a public meeting later this month to review Merck’s pill, which reportedly cut rates of hospitalization and death by 50%.
The news of Merck's molnupiravir prompted competitor Pfizer to announce efficacy results of its own experimental antiviral pill. In the pharmaceutical company's preliminary study of 775 adults, Pfizer delivered its pill along with another antiviral treatment shortly after.
Rates of hospitalization and death were reportedly reduced by 89% in high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Fewer than 1% of patients who received Pfizer's antiviral needed to be hospitalized; no one died. The comparison group had seven fatalities after 7% were hospitalized. The data have not yet been published for outside review.
"The best treatment is prevention, so please this does not take the place of a vaccine," Clarke said during the latest Healthier Oklahoma Coalition media briefing. "The vaccine is still the most important mitigating factor to stop the spread of COVID."
Clarke said the most important aspect of molnupiravir is — while the cost in the U.S. will be pricey at about $700 for a 10-pill treatment regimen — that it costs much less than $2,000 for monoclonal antibodies delivered via IV in health care settings.
She noted the five-day regimen — two pills per day — costs about $17 to produce. Merck and its partner are in talks with developing nations to make the pills available inexpensively in countries without the wealth of the U.S., she said.
"You can say that, 'Well we'll going to be paying for most of it, and there's some financial things that may not be particularly palatable to a lot of people," Clarke said. "But keep in mind if we don't stop the spread and eliminate the risk for COVID in other countries, you continue to produce variants which will continue to recirculate.
"That's really important; so we're all kind of in this boat together."
Clark said the drug overpowers the ability of COVID to replicate, "which is very exciting," and is best used as an early treatment within the first 24 to 48 hours before a "huge amount of viral load has overwhelmed the system."
Merck has been studying the drug for more than a year on COVID, she said, but its origins date back to 2003 as part of influenza research.
"It was scrapped at that time because of a potential risk that the original pharmaceutical company found and they just decided not to pursue it considering the other medications on the market," Clarke said.
The drug resurfaced in April 2020 as a potential COVID treatment despite those original health risks because of how nasty and deadly COVID is compared to the flu. Clarke said in medicine the treatment should always be safer than the condition.
Merck hasn't found any significant issues, she said. The one noted in 2003 was a mutagenic problem, or that it might damage a genetic component of a body system.
"So far they have not seen that," Clarke said, adding that Merck's pill won't be for individuals who are pregnant or possibly pregnant. Pfizer included pregnant women among patients when studying its antiviral pill, but it remains unclear how safe either treatment would be for an unborn child.
The Merck drug works by interfering with the coronavirus' genetic code, while Pfizer’s pill would be considered a protease inhibitor, similar to those used in treatment of HIV and hepatitis C.
Based on previous patient studies, some health care professionals are concerned because those who fail to complete the full course of an antiviral treatment risk producing immune-resistant bacteria.
"The idea that this is a twice-a-day medicine for five days is one of the things that they are kind of hoping that — because it's relatively easy to take, and it's a very short course — we're hoping to mitigate some of that," Clarke said.
Experts warned against comparing efficacy results from Merck and Pfizer because of differences in the studies, including where they were conducted and what types of variants were circulating.
Pfizer said Friday that authorization will be sought as soon as possible from the FDA and international regulators. Once Pfizer applies, a decision could take weeks or months.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Featured
Your opinions on COVID-19: A collection of letters to the editor
From the letters: People should think of long-term effects of COVID-19. Mayor Bynum should reconsider mask mandate stance. What number of COVID-19 deaths is acceptable to Gov. Stitt? Here’s a look at some recent letters to the editor on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I’m not saying we will see late developing problems from COVID, but I’m wondering why anybody would take that chance when there is a vaccine available to stop or at least lessen the infection," says Bartlesville resident Clova Abrahamson.
"Having first-hand experience in this matter, as well as many others of my vintage, I can tell you that if getting a shot and wearing a mask could keep you from getting killed in battle as well as satisfy your obligation to your country, it just seems like a no-brainer," says Miami, Okla., resident Stephen Abraham.
"Help Oklahomans weather this pandemic more successfully and stop fighting aggressive vaccination," says Jenks resident Jim Wolf.
"Hiding behind all these excuses are not changing COVID-19’s hold on our world," writes Broken Arrow resident Joyce Jones-Hallman.
"You are merely being asked for a minor inconvenience to help slow a serious virus that is killing many of our citizens,"writes Tulsa resident Leonard Brehm.
"With so many people unwilling to be vaccinated, the need for a mask mandate is clear," writes Tulsa resident William G. Hollingsworth.
"Oh, how we would love for all to help us live a normal life again," writes Broken Arrow resident Donna Iseminger.
"To my knowledge, Gov. Stitt has always encouraged anyone who wants to wear a mask or feels safer wearing a mask can by all means wear a mask, anywhere, anytime," says Bixby resident Sam Woodard.
"Many Oklahoma employers, including Tulsa Public Schools, have adopted standards to protect their employees, students and customers despite Gov. Stitt," writes Tulsa resident Robert Leland.
"The refusal by so many to receive the proven-to-work vaccine is no laughing matter," writes Tulsa resident Phil Graham.
"We have attended school and traveled to many countries, all requiring government vaccine mandates of one kind or another," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.
"Grow up, America. Here’s a legal chance to shoot up," Tulsa resident Ken Widdowson says about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Why not extend that mandate to those receiving government benefits?" asks Tulsa resident Edmund Seiders.
"Why can't the Tulsa Social Security Office figure out how to reopen safely?" asks Bixy resident Lynn Robertson.
"Too many good, decent Oklahomans are unnecessarily dead," writes Tulsa resident Tom Neal.
"Life is continuing on pretty much as usual where we visited. One might think that masking and vaccinations work," writes Tulsa resident Barbara Smallwood.
