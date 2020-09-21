COVID-19: Another 1,101 cases, 2 deaths reported in Oklahoma

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus.

The death toll in the state is 948, with 77,908 cases confirmed since March. One death was reported in Rogers County, a man over 65, with the second in Oklahoma County, a woman in the 50-64 age group.

Tulsa County saw 59 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 1,098, with 522 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

In a news conference last week Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,019 active cases reported Monday, the percentage of active infections is up to 15% after hovering around that 13-14% the past several weeks.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Monday.