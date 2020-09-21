 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Another 1,101 cases, 2 deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: Another 1,101 cases, 2 deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus.

The death toll in the state is 948, with 77,908 cases confirmed since March. One death was reported in Rogers County, a man over 65, with the second in Oklahoma County, a woman in the 50-64 age group. 

Tulsa County saw 59 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119. 

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 1,098, with 522 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

In a news conference last week Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,019 active cases reported Monday, the percentage of active infections is up to 15% after hovering around that 13-14% the past several weeks.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 16,034 (+59)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Seven-day rolling average: 119 (-1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 77,908 (+1,101)

Deaths: 948 (+2)

Active cases: 12,019 (+625)

Seven-day rolling average: 989 (+44)

Current hospitalizations: 522 (0)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,814,696

Deaths: 199,531

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 31,104,646

Deaths: 961,459

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

