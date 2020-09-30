 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 980 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 980 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 980 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths.

A young man, age 18-35, from Tulsa County was among the recently reported deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,005 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,031, with 87,199 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 117 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 137. A woman age 36-49 and two men 65 or older from Tulsa County were also among newly reported fatal cases.

Health Department officials reported 628 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,324 (+117)

Deaths: 166 (+4)

Seven-day rolling average: 137 (-6)

Active cases: 1,582 (-15)

Hospitalizations: 245 (0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 87,199 (+980)

Deaths: 1,031 (+13)

Active cases: 13,068 (-176)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,005 (-16)

Hospitalizations: 623 (+5)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,194,922

Deaths: 206,252

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 33,719,865

Deaths: 1,009,349

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

