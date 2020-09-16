COVID-19: 970 new cases, 12 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 970 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths from the virus Tuesday.

The death toll in the state is 924, with 72,284 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 111 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 116. Two of the 12 deaths were in Tulsa County, a man and woman over 65.

Muskogee County also reported the deaths of two women over 65, and another woman over 65 reportedly died in Nowata County.

Canadian, Cotton, Johnston and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths. Only one of Wednesday's reported deaths was identified in the past 24 hours.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 908, with 528 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,469 (+111)

Deaths: 149 (+2)