 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 970 new cases, 12 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: 970 new cases, 12 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

Related content

Oklahoma jumps to 4th in U.S. for COVID-19 positivity, 9th in new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 970 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths from the virus Tuesday.

The death toll in the state is 924, with 72,284 cases confirmed since March. 

Tulsa County saw 111 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 116. Two of the 12 deaths were in Tulsa County, a man and woman over 65.

Muskogee County also reported the deaths of two women over 65, and another woman over 65 reportedly died in Nowata County.

Canadian, Cotton, Johnston and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths. Only one of Wednesday's reported deaths was identified in the past 24 hours. 

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 908, with 528 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,469 (+111)

Deaths: 149 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 116 (-10)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 72,284 (+970)

Deaths: 924 (+12)

Active cases: 10,334 (+75)

Seven-day rolling average: 908 (+14)

Current hospitalizations: 528 (-33)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,609,770

Deaths: 196,023

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 29,621,768

Deaths: 936,156

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

FEATURED VIDEO

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News