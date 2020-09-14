 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 869 new cases bring Oklahoma's total over 70,000
  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 869 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths from the virus Monday.

The death toll in the state remains at 905 with 70,223 cases confirmed since March. 

Tulsa County saw 56 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 133.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 858, with 499 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases as of a Sept. 11 survey of facilities across the state.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,202 (+56)

Deaths: 144 (0)

Seven-day rolling average: 133 (-5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 70,223 (+869)

Deaths: 905 (0)

Active cases: 10,311 (+422)

Seven-day rolling average: 858 (+37)

Current hospitalizations: 499 (-10)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,521,887

Deaths: 194,107

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 29,053,724

Deaths: 924,953

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

