COVID-19: 861 new cases reported in Oklahoma with 1 more fatality
COVID-19: 861 new cases reported in Oklahoma with 1 more fatality

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,041 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,007, with 85,194 cases confirmed since March. The newly reported fatality was a Muskogee County patient age 50-64.

Tulsa County saw 117 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 139.

Health Department officials reported 579 patients were hospitalized as of Sept. 25 with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,004 (+117)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Seven-day rolling average: 139 (+9)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 85,194 (+861)

Deaths: 1,007 (+1)

Active cases: 13,379 (+323)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,041 (-24)

Hospitalizations: 579

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,118,523

Deaths: 204,790

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 33,156,812

Deaths: 998,696

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

