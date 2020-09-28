COVID-19: 861 new cases reported in Oklahoma with 1 more fatality

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,041 cases.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,007, with 85,194 cases confirmed since March. The newly reported fatality was a Muskogee County patient age 50-64.
Tulsa County saw 117 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 139.
Health Department officials reported 579 patients were hospitalized as of Sept. 25 with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 17,004 (+117)
Deaths: 160 (0)
Seven-day rolling average: 139 (+9)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 85,194 (+861)
Deaths: 1,007 (+1)
Active cases: 13,379 (+323)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,041 (-24)
Hospitalizations: 579
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,118,523
Deaths: 204,790
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 33,156,812
Deaths: 998,696
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.