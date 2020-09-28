COVID-19: 861 new cases reported in Oklahoma with 1 more fatality

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,041 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,007, with 85,194 cases confirmed since March. The newly reported fatality was a Muskogee County patient age 50-64.

Tulsa County saw 117 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 139.

Health Department officials reported 579 patients were hospitalized as of Sept. 25 with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,004 (+117)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Seven-day rolling average: 139 (+9)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 85,194 (+861)

Deaths: 1,007 (+1)