COVID-19: 766 more cases, 3 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 766 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,098 on Sunday, with 99,387 cases confirmed since March.

Oklahoma County on Sunday had the most cases in the state with 20,431 and 201 deaths. Tulsa County was second with 19,138 and 176 deaths.

Cases considered recovered are 17,678 in Oklahoma County and 16,886 in Tulsa County.

Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department, posted Friday evening — the first time any ZIP codes have appeared in the red in three weekly updates so far.

The four ZIP codes in red are: 74050; 74103, 74131 and 74134. Red signifies “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19,” which means outbreaks are present and worsening, according to THD’s guidance.

Twenty-four ZIP codes were shown in orange for high risk; 13 in yellow for moderate; and one in green for low.

The Oct. 2 and Sept. 28 updates topped out at 10 and 12 orange ZIP codes, respectively. The map is based on active cases per capita.