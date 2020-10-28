 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 743 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19

COVID-19: 743 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 743 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the illness.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is down to 1,185. The death toll in the state rose to 1,286.

Since March, 119,152 cases have been confirmed in the state, and 102,792 patients have recovered.

Tulsa County recorded 93 new cases Wednesday, bringing its seven-day rolling average down to 288.

On Tuesday, the state counted 805 COVID-19 hospitalizations, of which 289 were in ICUs. Officials report 885 remain hospitalized Wednesday. For comparison, the state’s high during the summer peak was 663 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported July 28. The record in the first wave was 560 reported on March 30.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 21,922 (+93)

Deaths: 204 (+3)

Seven-day rolling average: 288 (-10)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 119,152 (+743)

Deaths: 1,286 (+13)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,185 (-81)

Hospitalizations: 885 

Active cases: 15,074 (-406)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,790,206

Deaths: 226,864

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 44,103,094

Deaths: 1,169,052

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

 

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

