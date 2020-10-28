COVID-19: 743 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 743 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the illness.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is down to 1,185. The death toll in the state rose to 1,286.
Since March, 119,152 cases have been confirmed in the state, and 102,792 patients have recovered.
Tulsa County recorded 93 new cases Wednesday, bringing its seven-day rolling average down to 288.
On Tuesday, the state counted 805 COVID-19 hospitalizations, of which 289 were in ICUs. Officials report 885 remain hospitalized Wednesday. For comparison, the state’s high during the summer peak was 663 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported July 28. The record in the first wave was 560 reported on March 30.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 21,922 (+93)
Deaths: 204 (+3)
Seven-day rolling average: 288 (-10)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 119,152 (+743)
Deaths: 1,286 (+13)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,185 (-81)
Hospitalizations: 885
Active cases: 15,074 (-406)
United States
Confirmed cases: 8,790,206
Deaths: 226,864
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 44,103,094
Deaths: 1,169,052
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
