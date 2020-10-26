COVID-19: 663 new cases, 2 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 663 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the illness.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is down to 1,332. The death toll in the state rose to 1,251.

Since March, 117,399 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County recorded 108 new cases Monday, bringing its seven-day rolling average down to 177.

On Friday Gov. Kevin Stitt extended Oklahoma's state of emergency that has been in place since March 15.

The amended order removes the previous extension of all occupational licenses and gives licensees 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior orders. It also updates hospital and testing reporting requirements and modifies the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the governor from "daily" to "each weekday."

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 21,692 (+108)

Deaths: 200 (+0)