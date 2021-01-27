COVID-19: 65 deaths reported as active cases drop across Oklahoma

A single-day record of 65 Oklahomans' deaths were reported due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, 39 of which occurred in the past week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an average of 43 deaths daily due to the virus.

A total of 29,855 cases remain active, according to state data, representing a drop of more than 4,000 cases in the past seven days.

Of the 65 fatal cases reported Wednesday, 17 of the deaths occurred Dec. 14-Dec. 31, according to the state. Fifty-seven died in hospitals and 14 in long-term care facilities.

Among the deaths reported Wednesday were 11 Tulsa County residents age 50 or older and three women and one man in the 36-49 age range from LeFlore, Pawnee and Oklahoma counties, respectively.

All others were reported in patients age 50 or older from Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Lincoln, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Washington and Woods counties.

A total of 3,388 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March.

With the rolling average now at 2,679, 2,686 new COVID infections were reported Wednesday in Oklahoma.