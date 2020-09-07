 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 613 new cases, no additional deaths in state
breaking

COVID-19: 613 new cases, no additional deaths in state

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 613 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths from the virus Monday.

The death toll statewide stands at 853 since the pandemic began in March.

Tulsa County has a total of 14,271 cases, and Oklahoma County had 14,272 case as of Monday. A total of 12,515 cases in Tulsa County are considered recovered, with 12,438 considered recovered in Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma County has had the most deaths of any county in the state with 168, followed by Tulsa County with 139.

The state’s weekly epidemiology report — measuring data from Aug. 28 through Thursday — revealed that new COVID-19 cases rose by 12.2% from the previous week while deaths declined by 17%. Oklahoma’s current positivity rate is 7.8%.

Public health leaders have stated the 18-35 age group represents a growing number of cases in Oklahoma, and a White House task force reported concerns about rising cases in Oklahoma’s “major university towns.”

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 14,271

Deaths: 139

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 63,187 (+613)

Deaths: 853 (+0)

Active cases: 9,597 (+356)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,282,823

Deaths: 188,979

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 27,164,557

Deaths: 889,627

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medici

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

FEATURED VIDEO

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News