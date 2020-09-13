 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 6 more deaths reported with 695 new cases confirmed in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: 6 more deaths reported with 695 new cases confirmed in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

The death toll in the state has risen to 905 with 69,354 cases confirmed since March.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the highest number of cases in the state with 15,178 and 15,146, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 13,274 and 13,342, respectively.

There have been 175 deaths in Oklahoma County and 144 deaths in Tulsa County.

Statewide, the highest number of cases by age group are those 18-35, with 36.5% of all cases, the state department of health reported.  

The state’s weekly epidemiology report — measuring the impact of coronavirus within Oklahoma — revealed that new cases increased by 3.6 % from Sept. 4 through Thursday. Oklahoma’s current positivity rate as of Friday is 8%.

“Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission,” the weekly epidemiology report stated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,146

Deaths: 144

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 69.354 (+695)

Active cases: 9,889 (+254)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,492,744

Deaths: 193,734

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 28,807,891

Deaths: 921,022

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

