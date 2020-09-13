COVID-19: 6 more deaths reported with 695 new cases confirmed in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths related to the virus on Sunday.
The death toll in the state has risen to 905 with 69,354 cases confirmed since March.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the highest number of cases in the state with 15,178 and 15,146, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 13,274 and 13,342, respectively.
There have been 175 deaths in Oklahoma County and 144 deaths in Tulsa County.
Statewide, the highest number of cases by age group are those 18-35, with 36.5% of all cases, the state department of health reported.
The state’s weekly epidemiology report — measuring the impact of coronavirus within Oklahoma — revealed that new cases increased by 3.6 % from Sept. 4 through Thursday. Oklahoma’s current positivity rate as of Friday is 8%.
“Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission,” the weekly epidemiology report stated.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 15,146
Deaths: 144
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 69.354 (+695)
Active cases: 9,889 (+254)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,492,744
Deaths: 193,734
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 28,807,891
Deaths: 921,022
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.