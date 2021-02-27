COVID-19: 59 more deaths, 779 cases reported Saturday

An additional 59 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma as 779 new cases were reported Saturday by the state Health Department.

The new deaths include an additional eight in Tulsa County, the health department said.

Since March, 4,379 Oklahomans have died from the virus. On Saturday, the number of deaths in Oklahoma County was 737, with 696 deaths in Tulsa County, the Health Department said.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 423,802, with 406,494 considered recovered.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 12,929 state residents still have active infections.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 80,665 and 70,834, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 77,538 and 68,593.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.50%

65+, 14.41%

5-17, 11.25%

0-4, 1.90%

Unknown, 0.01%