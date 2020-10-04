COVID-19: 569 new cases, 1 additional death reported in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,052, with 91,317 cases confirmed since March.

Oklahoma County had the most total cases in the state with 19,008 and 197 deaths; Tulsa County was second with 17,869 cases and 168 deaths. Cases considered recovered are 16,514 and 16,041, respectively.

Statewide, the most cases by age group are:

— 18-35, 35.98%

— 36-49, 21.28%

— 50-64, 17.67%

— 65+, 13.58%

— 5-17, 9.54%

— 0-4, 1.94%

State health officials last week reported 655 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across Oklahoma.

