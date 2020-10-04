 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 569 new cases, 1 additional death reported in state
COVID-19: 569 new cases, 1 additional death reported in state

  • Updated
Still in top 5: Oklahoma's new weekly cases, positivity rate double national average

Tulsa Health Department publishes its first COVID-19 hazard map; 12 ZIP codes at high risk

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,052, with 91,317 cases confirmed since March.

Oklahoma County had the most total cases in the state with 19,008 and 197 deaths; Tulsa County was second with 17,869 cases and 168 deaths. Cases considered recovered are 16,514 and 16,041, respectively.

Statewide, the most cases by age group are:

— 18-35, 35.98%

— 36-49, 21.28%

— 50-64, 17.67%

— 65+, 13.58%

— 5-17, 9.54%

— 0-4, 1.94%

State health officials last week reported 655 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across Oklahoma.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,869 (+49)

Deaths: 168 (0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 91,317 (+569)

Deaths: 1,052 (+1)

Active cases: 12,700 (-41)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,392,285

Deaths: 209,563

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 34,975,593

Deaths: 1,034,403

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

