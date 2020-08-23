One additional death and 566 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by state health officials Sunday.
The total number of cases is now 53,165 since the pandemic began, with 44,409 considered recovered.
Since March, 726 people in Oklahoma have died from the novel coronavirus.
Oklahoma County continues to have the most cases in the state with 12,584 and 143 deaths. Tulsa County was second with 12,312 cases and 125 deaths.
According to state data, 18- to 35-year-olds continue to have the most cases with 35.18%, followed by those ages 36-49 with 21.77%.
According to the state’s weekly epidemiology report, there were 4,566 confirmed new cases between Aug. 14 through Thursday, a 2.6% decline from the previous week. Oklahoma’s positive percentage rate is 7.4%.
In that same time frame, 71 people died of COVID-19, a 57.8% increase. The state’s 7-day moving average of coronavirus-related deaths is currently 10 per day.
