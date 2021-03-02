COVID-19: 56 more deaths in Oklahoma bring rolling average to new high; 111 new cases reported

After about 50 deaths have been reported in the state daily for the past four days, Oklahoma's rolling average for COVID-19 fatalities has hit a new high.
Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday reported 56 more deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19.
An average of 44 confirmed deaths due to the virus are reported in the state daily, which narrowly breaks the record of 43 set in late January.
A total of 111 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Although daily case counts have largely trended downward since early January with fewer than 1,000 cases reported almost daily for the past two weeks, the low metric seems to be an anomaly; the last report similar was recorded in late December at 137.
The state is reporting an average of 684 new cases daily.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 424,888 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 407,665 considered recovered; 12,745 cases remained active Tuesday.
A total of 468 patients were hospitalized across the state Monday, with 136 in ICU beds, according to an executive order report. About 118 of those patients were hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 42 in area hospital ICU beds.
The state's confirmed death toll stands at 4,534.
Among the new deaths reported were a Canadian County man and Love County woman in the 36-49 age group.
Thirteen were reported in Tulsa County: One woman age 50-64, three women 65 or older and nine men 65 or older.
All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Grady, Haskell, Jefferson, Kay, Major, McClain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.
The deaths reported occurred between Nov. 13, 2020, and Feb. 28., according to OSDH.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 71,006 (+7)
Deaths: 723 (+13)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 424,999 (+111)
Deaths: 4,534 (+56)
United States
Confirmed cases: 28,669,232
Deaths: 514,842
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 114,582,356
Deaths: 2,541,808
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine