COVID-19: 56 more deaths in Oklahoma bring rolling average to new high; 111 new cases reported

After about 50 deaths have been reported in the state daily for the past four days, Oklahoma's rolling average for COVID-19 fatalities has hit a new high.

Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday reported 56 more deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19.

An average of 44 confirmed deaths due to the virus are reported in the state daily, which narrowly breaks the record of 43 set in late January.

A total of 111 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

Although daily case counts have largely trended downward since early January with fewer than 1,000 cases reported almost daily for the past two weeks, the low metric seems to be an anomaly; the last report similar was recorded in late December at 137.

The state is reporting an average of 684 new cases daily.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 424,888 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 407,665 considered recovered; 12,745 cases remained active Tuesday.