COVID-19: 53 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,070 new cases

Oklahoma reported 53 more deaths and 1,070 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

Since March, 3,870 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

Among newly reported fatalities: a Canadian County woman 36-49, a Cleveland County man 36-49 and a Pottawatomie County woman 36-49. Tulsa County patients accounted for four of the deaths reported Tuesday; 13 were from Oklahoma County.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 24,516 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 1,986, the lowest that metric has measured since early November.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 406,064, with 377,678 infections considered recovered as of Tuesday.

As of Monday night, 864 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 256 in ICUs.

AARP Oklahoma will host a telephone town hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday on COVID-19. Participants can pose questions for state and tribal health officials. Register at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-64825 or join at facebook.com/aarpok.

