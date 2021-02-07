COVID-19: 52 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 2,174 new cases

Oklahoma reported 52 more deaths and 2,174 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

Since March, 3,813 Oklahomans have died from the virus. The state’s cumulative case total now is 403,954.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,651 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 2,170.

As of Friday night, 917 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 302 in ICU beds. Overall hospitalizations have dropped by more than 50% since early January.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 67,052 (+440)

Deaths: 625 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 403,954 (+2,174)

Deaths: 3,813 (+52)

United States