COVID-19: 52 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 2,119 more cases

Oklahoma reported 52 more deaths and 2,119 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday.
Since March, 3,654 Oklahomans have died from the virus.
Twenty of the newly reported fatalities occurred before Jan. 27, according to the state. Of those, 47 were reportedly hospitalized at the time of death and five were associated with long-term care facilities.
A Sequoyah woman age 18-36 was among deaths reported Wednesday; four patients age 36-49, including a Tulsa County woman, were among newly reported fatalities. More fatal cases were reported in patients 50 and older from Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Grant, Johnston, Kay, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Osage, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Wagoner and Washita counties.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,821 state residents still have active infections.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma has continued to inch down and now stands at 2,168.
The state’s cumulative case total now is 394,283, with 363,808 infections considered recovered as of Wednesday.
As of Tuesday night, 1,143 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 320 in ICU beds.
January by far was Oklahoma’s deadliest month for COVID-19, with 1,058 reported deaths, nearly a third of the coronavirus deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
December saw 746 fatality reports after 406 in November; nearly two-thirds of the state's fatal cases occurred from November to January.
January also set monthly records for total cases, active cases and total hospitalizations, but not by nearly as much as trends early in the month suggested.
“With the trends that we were on in those first two weeks, we were likely to double our numbers that we saw in December, and to some extent we saw that in our deaths,” Dr. Jennifer Clark said Wednesday during her COVID-19 data presentation for Project ECHO. “The impact of that early surge with this now very rapid dropping off really kind of leveled out the month relative to December.”
Clark pointed to “conditional herd immunity” as the reason for the precipitous decline that Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, epidemiologist and OU College of Public Health professor, explained Tuesday in a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition media conference.
The conditional herd immunity threshold takes into account public health measures to mitigate disease spread, in addition to antibodies developed either through infection or vaccination.
COVID-19 deaths remain near record highs in Oklahoma, with 52 more reported Wednesday. The state’s seven-day moving average of deaths is 38 per day, with the record of 43 set Jan. 27.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 64,677 (+297)
Deaths: 593 (+4)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 392,164 (+1,396)
Deaths: 3,602 (+38)
United States
Confirmed cases: 26,446,439
Deaths: 447,737
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 104,043,420
Deaths: 2,258,460
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Corey Jones contributed to this report.