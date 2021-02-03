COVID-19: 52 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 2,119 more cases

January by far was Oklahoma’s deadliest month for COVID-19, with 1,058 reported deaths, nearly a third of the coronavirus deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

December saw 746 fatality reports after 406 in November; nearly two-thirds of the state's fatal cases occurred from November to January.

January also set monthly records for total cases, active cases and total hospitalizations, but not by nearly as much as trends early in the month suggested.

“With the trends that we were on in those first two weeks, we were likely to double our numbers that we saw in December, and to some extent we saw that in our deaths,” Dr. Jennifer Clark said Wednesday during her COVID-19 data presentation for Project ECHO. “The impact of that early surge with this now very rapid dropping off really kind of leveled out the month relative to December.”

Clark pointed to “conditional herd immunity” as the reason for the precipitous decline that Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, epidemiologist and OU College of Public Health professor, explained Tuesday in a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition media conference.

The conditional herd immunity threshold takes into account public health measures to mitigate disease spread, in addition to antibodies developed either through infection or vaccination.