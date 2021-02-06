COVID-19: 51 more deaths reported Saturday as Oklahoma surpasses 400,000 total cases

Oklahoma reported 51 more deaths and 2,053 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.
Since March, 3,761 Oklahomans have died from the virus.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,283 state residents still have active infections.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 2,200. The state’s cumulative case total is currently 401,780.
As of Friday night, 917 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 283 in ICU beds. Overall hospitalizations have dropped by 54% since Jan. 4.
The state's weekly epidemiology and surveillance report indicates the collective recent improvement in coronavirus cases and deaths. Total confrimed new cases dropped 15% and fatalities have declined by 8.8% since Jan. 29.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 66,585 (+425)
Deaths: 618 (+8)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 401,780 (+2,053)
Deaths: 3,761 (+51)
United States
Confirmed cases: 27,427,013
Deaths: 471,200
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 106,115,151
Deaths: 2,313,761
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
