 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 51 more deaths reported Saturday as Oklahoma surpasses 400,000 total cases
top story

COVID-19: 51 more deaths reported Saturday as Oklahoma surpasses 400,000 total cases

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Despite high marks in distribution, minorities lag in COVID-19 vaccine access in Oklahoma

COVID-19 U.K. variant will determine pandemic's trajectory as Oklahoma, U.S. race to vaccinate population

Oklahoma reported 51 more deaths and 2,053 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

Since March, 3,761 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,283 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 2,200. The state’s cumulative case total is currently 401,780.

As of Friday night, 917 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 283 in ICU beds. Overall hospitalizations have dropped by 54% since Jan. 4. 

The state's weekly epidemiology and surveillance report indicates the collective recent improvement in coronavirus cases and deaths. Total confrimed new cases dropped 15% and fatalities have declined by 8.8% since Jan. 29.  

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 66,585 (+425)

Deaths: 618 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases: 401,780 (+2,053)

Deaths: 3,761 (+51)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,427,013

Deaths: 471,200

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 106,115,151

Deaths: 2,313,761

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News