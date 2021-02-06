COVID-19: 51 more deaths reported Saturday as Oklahoma surpasses 400,000 total cases

Oklahoma reported 51 more deaths and 2,053 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

Since March, 3,761 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,283 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 2,200. The state’s cumulative case total is currently 401,780.

As of Friday night, 917 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 283 in ICU beds. Overall hospitalizations have dropped by 54% since Jan. 4.

The state's weekly epidemiology and surveillance report indicates the collective recent improvement in coronavirus cases and deaths. Total confrimed new cases dropped 15% and fatalities have declined by 8.8% since Jan. 29.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 66,585 (+425)

Deaths: 618 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

