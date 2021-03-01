COVID-19: 50 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; daily case average stays below 1,000

Fifty more Oklahomans' deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 as 706 new cases of the virus were reported Monday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 428,888 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020. More than 407,600 patients are considered recovered and 12,745 cases remained active Monday.

The state is reporting about 719 new cases and 39 deaths due to the virus daily on a rolling seven-day average. The record seven-day average for reported COVID-19 deaths reached 43 in late January.

The state's death toll stands at 4,478.

Among the new deaths reported — two of which occurred in February and 47 of which occurred in January, according to OSDH — were a Johnston County man and Rogers County woman in the 18-35 age group.

All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Johnston, Kay, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Seminole, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Woodward counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.