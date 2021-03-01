 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 50 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; daily case average stays below 1,000
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 50 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; daily case average stays below 1,000

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

 

Oklahoma reaches 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Faces of COVID: Stillwater firefighter ravaged by coronavirus out of hospital after extraordinary double-lung transplant

 

Fifty more Oklahomans' deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 as 706 new cases of the virus were reported Monday. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 428,888 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020. More than 407,600 patients are considered recovered and 12,745 cases remained active Monday.

The state is reporting about 719 new cases and 39 deaths due to the virus daily on a rolling seven-day average. The record seven-day average for reported COVID-19 deaths reached 43 in late January. 

The state's death toll stands at 4,478. 

Among the new deaths reported — two of which occurred in February and 47 of which occurred in January, according to OSDH — were a Johnston County man and Rogers County woman in the 18-35 age group. 

All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Johnston, Kay, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Seminole, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Woodward counties. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,999 (+50)

Deaths: 710 (+6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 424,888 (+380)

Deaths: 4,478 (+50)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,609,645

Deaths: 513,112 

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 114,240,823

Deaths: 2,533,323

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: COVID-19 testing remains important as Oklahoma begins genomic sequencing of virus

Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as rollout expands to teachers, those with comorbidities

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See Earth’s full beauty with these amazing timelapses

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News