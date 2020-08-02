The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 494 new cases and one more death from COVID-19 on Sunday.
As of Sunday, 550 Oklahomans have died of the deadly virus. The total number of state cases is now 38,225 with 30,820 considered recovered.
The state's seven-day rolling average of cases, which has been on an upward trajectory for weeks, declined for the first time since a slight dip in late July — from 1,093 cases on Saturday to 991 on Sunday.
Tulsa County added 65 new cases on Sunday, according to state data. Tulsa County had a total of 9,051 cases as of Sunday with 7,705 considered recovered and 101 deaths.
Oklahoma County had the most cases of any county in the state with 9,357 and 98 deaths. A total of 7,568 cases in Oklahoma County are considered recovered.
The state’s overall positivity rate as of Friday stood at 6.7%.
Oklahoma’s state epidemiology report indicated that new infections increased by 71.6% since July 17.
Deaths during that period jumped by 59% and confirmed hospitalized cases rose by 8.7%.
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues