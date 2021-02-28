 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 49 more deaths, 706 cases reported Sunday
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 49 more deaths, 706 cases reported Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Despite high marks in distribution, minorities lag in COVID-19 vaccine access in Oklahoma

COVID-19 U.K. variant will determine pandemic's trajectory as Oklahoma, U.S. race to vaccinate population

An additional 49 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma as 706 new cases were reported Sunday by the state Health Department.

Eight of the new deaths reported were in Tulsa County, which now has surpassed 700 people who have died from the disease.

Since March, 4,428 Oklahomans have died from the virus. On Sunday, the number of deaths in Oklahoma County was 747, with 704 deaths in Tulsa County, the Health Department said.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 424,508, with 407,312 considered recovered.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 12,768 state residents still have active infections.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 80,795 and 70,949, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 77,705 and 68,731.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.49%

65+, 14.40%

5-17, 11.25%

0-4, 1.90%

Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,949 (+115)

Deaths: 704 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 424,508 (+706)

Deaths: 4,428 (+49)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,561,078

Deaths: 512,276

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 113,925,109

Deaths: 2,527,835

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News