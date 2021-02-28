COVID-19: 49 more deaths, 706 cases reported Sunday

An additional 49 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma as 706 new cases were reported Sunday by the state Health Department.

Eight of the new deaths reported were in Tulsa County, which now has surpassed 700 people who have died from the disease.

Since March, 4,428 Oklahomans have died from the virus. On Sunday, the number of deaths in Oklahoma County was 747, with 704 deaths in Tulsa County, the Health Department said.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 424,508, with 407,312 considered recovered.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 12,768 state residents still have active infections.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 80,795 and 70,949, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 77,705 and 68,731.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.49%

65+, 14.40%

5-17, 11.25%

0-4, 1.90%