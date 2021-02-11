COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,677 new cases

Oklahoma reported 48 more deaths and 1,677 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 1,762, the lowest that metric has measured since Nov. 7.

Since March, 3,948 Oklahomans have died from the virus. Deaths were reported in patients 50 or older from Adair, Beckham, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Kay, Lincoln, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stevens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

Most deaths reported Thursday occurred in November, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is reportedly due to delayed reporting by facilities and additional time taken to investigate cases previously deferred, including deaths that occurred out of state.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 23,111 state residents still have active infections.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 409,401, with 382,342 infections considered recovered as of Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, 872 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 258 in ICUs.