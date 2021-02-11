COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,677 new cases

Oklahoma reported 48 more deaths and 1,677 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 1,762, the lowest that metric has measured since Nov. 7.
Since March, 3,948 Oklahomans have died from the virus. Deaths were reported in patients 50 or older from Adair, Beckham, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Kay, Lincoln, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stevens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
Most deaths reported Thursday occurred in November, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is reportedly due to delayed reporting by facilities and additional time taken to investigate cases previously deferred, including deaths that occurred out of state.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 23,111 state residents still have active infections.
The state’s cumulative case total now is 409,401, with 382,342 infections considered recovered as of Thursday.
As of Wednesday night, 872 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 258 in ICUs.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 67,930 (+228)
Deaths: 644 (+7)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 409,401 (+1,677)
Deaths: 3,948 (+48)
United States
Confirmed cases: 27,295,950
Deaths: 471,956
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 107,482,468
Deaths: 2,358,085
Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals
What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2
Who is eligible currently?
What determines how many appointments are available?
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Who else is trying to help people book appointments?
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?
I can't get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
My email says I'm registered but not eligible yet. How and when will I get to make an appointment?
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
I have an autoimmune disorder; is the vaccine safe for me?
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
12 months for just $26
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine