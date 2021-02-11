 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,677 new cases
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,677 new cases

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Vaccine clinics through Tulsa Health Department canceled today as freezing drizzle makes travel hazardous

Oklahoma reported 48 more deaths and 1,677 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 1,762, the lowest that metric has measured since Nov. 7.

Since March, 3,948 Oklahomans have died from the virus. Deaths were reported in patients 50 or older from Adair, Beckham, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Kay, Lincoln, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stevens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

Most deaths reported Thursday occurred in November, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is reportedly due to delayed reporting by facilities and additional time taken to investigate cases previously deferred, including deaths that occurred out of state.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 23,111 state residents still have active infections.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 409,401, with 382,342 infections considered recovered as of Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, 872 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 258 in ICUs.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 67,930 (+228)

Deaths: 644 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 409,401 (+1,677)

Deaths: 3,948 (+48)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,295,950

Deaths: 471,956

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 107,482,468

Deaths: 2,358,085

Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden on impeachment, talks with China's Xi

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News