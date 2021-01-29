COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; 29,000 cases currently active

Forty-eight more Oklahomans have died of COVID-19, according to state data Friday, which reports 2,787 new infections.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an average of 41 deaths daily due to the virus.

Nine patients 50 or older from Tulsa County were among newly reported fatal cases, as well as an Oklahoma County man age 18-35, a Garfield County man 18-35 and a Grady County man 36-49. Deaths were also reported in patients 50 or older from Adair, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Creek, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Lincoln, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne and Pottawatomie counties.

A total of 29,201 infections remain active, according to state data, and 3,471 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March.

The rolling average for new cases in Oklahoma has continued to inch down, now at 2,604.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 384,217, with 351,545 infections considered recovered as of Friday.

As of Thursday, 1,357 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized in facilities across the state, with 387 in ICU beds. The facilities counted include acute-care licensed hospitals as well as tribal and other facilities.