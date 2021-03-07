 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 461 new cases reported in state Sunday
COVID-19: 461 new cases reported in state Sunday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 461 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as the number of cases in the state continues to trend downward.

A total of 7,194 deaths involving COVID-19 had been recorded in the state as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state will continue to keep totals of its investigated deaths, but it will report them weekly rather than daily, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reported 428,997 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020 with 411,624 cases considered recovered. A total of 12,378 cases remained active Sunday.

Tulsa County reported 60 new cases on Sunday.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 81,713 and 71,541, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 78,695 and 69,456.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.49%

65+, 14.39%

5-17, 11.26%

0-4, 1.91%

Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,541 (+60)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 428,997 (+461)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,956,440

Deaths: 524,463

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 116,639,024

Deaths: 2,590,159

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

