COVID-19: 420 new cases, 3 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 420 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus Sunday.
The death toll has risen to 853 since the pandemic began in March.
Tulsa County has a total of 14,183 cases, putting it ahead of Oklahoma County with 14,165 as of Sunday. A total of 12,436 cases in Tulsa County are considered recovered, with 12,381 considered recovered in Oklahoma County.
Oklahoma County, however, has had the most deaths of any county in the state with 168, followed by Tulsa County with 139.
The state’s weekly epidemiology report — measuring data from Aug. 28 through Thursday — revealed that new COVID-19 cases rose by 12.2% from the previous week while deaths declined by 17%. Oklahoma’s current positivity rate is 7.8%.
Public health leaders have stated the 18-35 age group represents a growing number of cases in Oklahoma, and a White House task force reported concerns about rising cases in Oklahoma’s “major university towns.”
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 14,183
Deaths: 139
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 63,187 (+420)
Deaths: 853 (+3)
Active cases: 9,597 (+98)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,249,163
Deaths: 188,574
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 26,929,464
Deaths: 880,500
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.