COVID-19: 4 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,040 new cases
Oklahoma reported four more deaths and 1,040 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

Since March, 3,817 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

Among newly reported fatalities: a Cleveland County woman 65 or older, a Creek County woman 50-64, a Le Flore County woman 50-64 and an Oklahoma County man 65 or older.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,227 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 2,018.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 404,994, with 374,950 infections considered recovered as of Monday.

As of Sunday night, 928 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 67,251 (+199)

Deaths: 625 (+0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 404,994 (+1,040)

Deaths: 3,817 (+4)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,013,905

Deaths: 463,584

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 106,277,553

Deaths: 2,319,703

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

