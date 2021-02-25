COVID-19: 38 more deaths reported with 1,146 new cases in Oklahoma

Thirty-eight more Oklahomans’ deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Thursday, and 1,146 new cases of the virus have been identified.

A total of 13,544 cases remain active in the state out of 422,156 that have been confirmed since March. More than 404,000 patients have recovered, and 4,302 deaths from the virus have been recorded.

The state’s rolling average of daily new cases is 811, and the state’s rolling average of daily reported deaths is 27.

A total of 542 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Wednesday, with 157 in ICU beds, according to OSDH data.

Among the recently reported deaths — 26 of which occurred since Jan. 1, according to OSDH — was a Tulsa County woman in the 36-49 age group. All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Adair, Beckham, Caddo, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garfield, Greer, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Love, Mayes, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Seminole, Tulsa, Washington and Woodward counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County